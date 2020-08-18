Happy Jele wants to grow old with Orlando Pirates despite contract running out

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele remains adamant that he is willing to retire at the club, but says he’ll let the board, led by chairman Irvin Khoza, decide his fate. Jele is currently the longest serving player at Pirates, having been with the Soweto giants for 14 years. In his time with the Sea Robbers he has achieved many great thing including winning back-to-back domestic trebles in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons. In continental football, Jele was an integral part of the 2013 and 2015 squads that lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the final of the CAF Champions League and Tunisian giants Étoile du Sahel in the final of Confederation Cup. Since then, however, Pirates have fallen from grace in both continental and domestic football.

The Sea Robbers are currently enduring a six-year trophy drought, while in the last two seasons they could only finish as runners-up in the Premiership.

Jele hasn’t benefited from the slump in form either, especially after his contract was only extended by a year at the beginning of the season.

And considering that he’s sitting on a temporary two-month extension just to finish the season, his future at the club is up in the air.

“So far I am happy. The team has been good to me and I don’t have a problem, so I wish that one day, if possible, I can finish my career here and retire with the team,” the 33-year-old Jele said.

Granted that some of the contract extensions are done based on overall success of the team, so what then becomes of Jele, who’s donned the famous black and white jersey of Pirates with his heart on his sleeve since 2006?

“It’s up to the team to decide. All that I have to do is to work hard because that’s what I came here to do. So, in terms of the contract and everything, you’ll need to speak to the chairman about that,” he explained.

While Jele’s future will likely be decided by the club at the end of the season, he’ll be hoping to inspire Pirates back to winning ways in the league after a four-match win-less streak, which has yielded three draws and a loss.

Pirates’ slump in form is due to the dry spell in front of goal, especially after failing to score in all four matches, despite having the league’s top goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango, who’s on 14 strikes, in their midst.

“I think the goals will come,” said Jele.

“We are working hard at training to refine our scoring abilities. It’s just that sometimes when you want it more, it doesn’t come.

“The guys who are up front are under pressure now because they want to score, so (sometimes) they don’t execute well on match-day,” Jele said.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to dust off their scoring cobwebs and return to winning ways when they clash with relegation-threatened Baroka FC at Ellis Park this evening (6pm kick-off) in their third game since the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

“We are playing against a good team that wants to move away from the relegation zone,” said Jele.

“Obviously, we respect them but we want to win the game and finish the season on a high note, that will be very good for the brand,” added Jele, considering that Pirates can still qualify for continental football next season.

@Mihlalibaleka