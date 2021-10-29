Hard working Linda Mntambo is eager to build on momentum with Orlando Pirates

Linda Mntambo’s hard work and perseverance is paying off. That was evident after his outstanding performance on Thursday night was topped-off with a lucky lobbed effort that earned Orlando Pirates a point against Royal AM at home. After conceding first from a Levy Mashiane strike following a blunder between Happy Jele and Siyabonga Mpontshane, Pirates needed to respond. They found their response from their best player of the night - the in form midfielder, Mntambo.

After getting hold of a loose-ball close to the touch-line on the far-right, the 32-year-old 'Figo' attempted a cross into the box. But his diagonal effort luckily lobbed over an out-of-position Patrick Nyame into the far-post as the Bucs equalised. Mntambo, speaking on SuperSport tv after the game, admitted that it wasn’t his intention to take a shot at goal when his cross went in. But he says he's eager to build on the momentum, continue working hard and listening to the coaches. “Even in the game, I didn’t start off well. But I grew into the game as it went on. But luck was also on my side. It was a cross but it went in to be a goal. It wasn’t intended. But I think I can still work even more harder off the field,” he said.

This was his second impressive game in the league after the game against against Maritzburg United las week. But his efforts are yet to inspire Pirates to a domestic win, having their winless-run extended to four games in a row on Thursday. Pirates' last win was on Sunday night, though, courtesy of solo a goal from captain Happy Jele in the Confederation Cup preliminary qualifiers against Diables Noirs. But Mntambo says he’s thrilled that they are creating scoring chances. “We can take positives into the next game. We are creating the scoring opportunities and getting into the right channels. But we need to go back to the drawing board and win. It’s disappointing that we haven’t been winning,” he said.