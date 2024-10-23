Has Abongile Tom been suspended? SAFA explain referee’s absence from PSL duty after MTN8 final blunder

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have given a reason why referee Abongile Tom has not been in charge of any PSL games since his controversial blunder in the MTN8 final. In the MTN8 final in Durban three weeks ago, Tom allowed an Orlando Pirates stoppage time goal to stand after a quick free kick had been taken from the wrong place.

The game between the Buccaneers and Stellenbosch FC was deadlocked at 1-1, and with minutes of stoppage time remaining, it looked like it was destined to go into extra time. ⏪ 🅸![CDATA[]]>🅲![CDATA[]]>🆈![CDATA[]]>🅼![CDATA[]]>🅸 ⏪



𝙾![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚕![CDATA[]]>𝚊![CDATA[]]>𝚗![CDATA[]]>𝚍![CDATA[]]>𝚘 𝙿![CDATA[]]>𝚒![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚊![CDATA[]]>𝚝![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚜 𝚠![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚎 𝚌![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚠![CDATA[]]>𝚗![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚍 𝚝![CDATA[]]>𝚑![CDATA[]]>𝚎 𝟸![CDATA[]]>𝟶![CDATA[]]>𝟸![CDATA[]]>𝟺 𝙼![CDATA[]]>𝚃![CDATA[]]>𝙽![CDATA[]]>𝟾 𝙲![CDATA[]]>𝚑![CDATA[]]>𝚊![CDATA[]]>𝚖![CDATA[]]>𝚙![CDATA[]]>𝚒![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚗![CDATA[]]>𝚜 𝚏![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚕![CDATA[]]>𝚕![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚠![CDATA[]]>𝚒![CDATA[]]>𝚗![CDATA[]]>𝚐 𝚝![CDATA[]]>𝚑![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚒![CDATA[]]>𝚛 3⃣➖1⃣ 𝚟![CDATA[]]>𝚒![CDATA[]]>𝚌![CDATA[]]>𝚝![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚛![CDATA[]]>𝚢 𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚟![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚛 𝚂![CDATA[]]>𝚝![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚕![CDATA[]]>𝚕![CDATA[]]>𝚎![CDATA[]]>𝚗![CDATA[]]>𝚋![CDATA[]]>𝚘![CDATA[]]>𝚜![CDATA[]]>𝚌![CDATA[]]>𝚑 𝙵![CDATA[]]>𝙲!#SABCSportFootball #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/WH4ZXZArBg — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 6, 2024

But, according to SAFA referees boss Abdul Ebrahim, Tom has not been punished. Explaining Tom’s absence from the PSL, Ebrahim said: “Abongile Tom is still a very active referee. He is currently at the COSAFA Women’s Championship in [Gqeberha]. “From the game [MTN8 final], one of two recommendations were made, and our technical committee, as they always do, week in, week out, they were dealing with recommendations,” Ebrahim was quoted by KickOff on Wednesday.