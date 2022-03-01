Has the Soweto Derby lost it’s appeal?

Johannesburg - It’s Soweto Derby time and I cannot help but notice that the excitement of the past is no more. Granted, Covid-19 has ensured that nothing is how it used to be.

Back when things were still ‘normal’ and a clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates used to capture the imagination of a nation, yesterday would have marked the beginning of a thrilling week. For us in the media, our reviews of the previous weekend’s fixtures would see us analysing the clubs’ games in view of their upcoming encounter. Football pundits would willingly and excitedly offer opinions on what they foresaw transpiring in ‘The Derby’. Rarely would there be a midweek match like Pirates’ league game with Cape Town City to interrupt the flow of the build up to the big one.

The likes of Steve Lekoelea and Jabu Pule would often allow newshounds to accompany them to hair salons as they went to have special hairstyles for the big match. Those of us who used public transport had fascinating trips to and from work, listening to fellow passengers engaging in debates as to who would be triumphant.

Far away from all of us, the two clubs would be doing everything they could to ensure victory was certain. Sometimes, the media would be allowed to a session for a peak and a few words from the coach or captain, if not a few chosen players. But what we would never be privy to was the ‘traditional’ prematch rituals which involved the players getting into baths of mutiinfused water, jumping over fires, or guzzling foul-tasting liquids meant to make them better than the opposition. That I know of this is because lately, the former players have been speaking openly about what used to happen pre-match. The former Pirates players, in particular, have been sharing stories from their 1995 Africa Champions Cup triumph on Sitting With Stan.

Not that I was not aware that muti was used in the game. Most of you would no doubt remember the time Chiefs players were caught on camera throwing 'stuff' into the goals and on the pitch during their pre-match walkabout ahead of the Derby.

I once incurred the full wrath of a Pirates security guard at the old FNB Stadium about an hour before kickoff for the Derby. Back then we used to get the starting line-ups from the clubs' dressing rooms, their line-ups pasted on the wall outside. With a woman colleague, I went down for the line-ups only for the guard to angrily charge at me shouting obscenities and telling me: "Yini uletha mfazi la? (Why are you bringing a woman down here?)"

I couldn’t even explain that she was a journalist, too, as we were pushed away from the dressing rooms. I later found out that the club had used their muti and believed the players shouldn’t have any contact with women until after the match. Things must have changed since, what with the Premier Soccer League having women match officials. Also, the clubs themselves now hire a lot of women, who I suppose have access to the dressing rooms or the players prior to matches. There was something else that I picked up back in the days of covering the Derby.

While most of us believed the Derby had been diluted by the clubs becoming some kind of business partners in sharing sponsorships, the reality was that Chiefs and Pirates continue to be bitter rivals. The lack of trust between the clubs becomes particularly evident during the build-up to the Derby. Can you believe that the clubs occupy their dressing rooms as early as Monday ahead of a Saturday game?

A few years ago I took a friend from the UK on a tour of Soweto and FNB Stadium was added to the itinerary. We were shown the World Cup venue by a stewardess and when we went through the tunnel towards the pitch, I was stunned to see two security personnel, one for each club, sitting guard at the entrance to the dressing rooms. An insider at one of the clubs confirmed that it was common practice, that the clubs guarded their dressing rooms because they feared the other could work their magic in the opposition dressing room prior to the match.

I heard on that TV show that muti was no longer part of the game, Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lotch telling some of the club’s legends who were there that all they did now was pray. There was mirth all round, the legends clearly surprised, and perhaps thinking to themselves, “no wonder the club is not doing as well as we did”. It would be interesting to find out if the clubs have really moved away from using muti as part of their pre-match rituals, and if so, why? Not that I believe muti works in football. My argument has always been that if muti really worked, an African nation would have won the World Cup.