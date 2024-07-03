Have Mamelodi Sundowns’ players confirmed Rulani Mokwena’s exit?

Mamelodi Sundowns have not confirmed head coach Rulani Mokwena’s exit, but a number of players have taken to social media to let their feelings known. The news of Mokwena’s possible departure from Sundowns broke on Tuesday when SABC Sport reported the 37-year-old was at loggerheads with sporting director Flemming Berg and was headed towards the exit door.

According to the SABC report, the two have a “broken working relationship” after a few key players, including midfielders Bongani Zungu and Gaston Sirino, and striker Thabiso Kutumela, were allowed to leave. Star goalkeeper and national team captain Ronwen Williams was one of the first players to react on social media, posting an image of a tearful Mokwena accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Instagram Star goalkeeper and national team captain Ronwen Williams was one of the first players to react on social media, posting an image of a tearful Mokwena accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

A number of posts from Sundowns players followed, and they were all along the same lines — an image of Mokwena accompanied by a heart emoji. Khuliso Mudau’s Instagram story about head coach Rulani Mokwena. From Khuliso Mudau, Thembinkosi Lorch and Tebogo Mokoena, they all wanted fans to know just how they felt about their departing head coach.

The three were all key players as the club blew their way to a seventh straight DStv Premiership title. Tebogo Mokoena reacts At just 37 years old, Mokwena is one of the youngest coaches in South African football. At that age, he is not much older than a number of stars, who throughout their careers, have been guided by coaches not in the same age cohort.

It’s his proximity in age with his players that has seen Mokwena build a number of strong relationships with members of his squad. Thembinkosi Lorch has his say on Rulani Mokwena’s possible departure A number of names have been already thrown into the hat on who could be Mokwena’s possible successor.