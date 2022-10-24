Have Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu ‘plumbers’ won over SA football fans?

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu were heavily criticised for appointing unknown European coaches Jose Riveiro and Romain Folz this season. But the duo have achieved the improbable, leading their respective team to the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday.

Both teams are high in confidence as they believe they can win the competition. But realistically that feat wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for coaching duo Riveiro and Folz‘s exploits in the semi-final second legs last weekend. Riveiro and Folz proved they have ample tactical prowess as they engineered their team’s wins over champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates beat Downs 3-0 on aggregate last Saturday thanks to a Monnapule Saleng-inspired performance in Polokwane. Usuthu are through to the final on away goals after drawing both games, starting with the 1-1 draw in Soweto before Sunday’s 0-0 stalemate. These results left an egg on the faces of the duo's detractors given that not all members of the football fraternity believed in their teams.

Upon their arrival, the duo were called “plumbers” – cheap European coaches who struggle to improve their team and the standard of the PSL. So much so that Riveiro needed the win against Sundowns as failure to do so would probably have led to him being sacked after winning just one game in five. Kudos should go to Pirates for stepping up when the fans and management needed them, while a special mention should go to tricky winger Saleng.

Saleng showed that he has a big-match temperament, having scored a brace and bagged an assist on Saturday to take his tally to four goals in a week. Saleng will agree that his teammates and the Ghost were part and parcel of the triumph. And that’s why they will have to stick together going into the final. Riveiro should guard against chopping and changing his personnel as that will help Pirates as well, given that they bagged their second win in succession.

Meanwhile, Folz has been subjected to criticism for guiding AmaZulu to the final without a win after replacing Brandon Truter earlier this month. But if it weren’t for his tactical acumen, perhaps AmaZulu wouldn’t have made it to the final. Chiefs might be inconsistent, but they can be lethal in front. Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa made so many saves against Chiefs in Durban that he couldn’t help but hoist his T-shirt in delight after the game.