Lesedi Kapinga scored through a well-taken strike from just outside the area for Black Leopards against Wits, but heavy rain caused the match to be abandoned on Wednesday night. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A torrential downpour at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday night forced the Nedbank Cup last-16 tie between Black Leopards and Wits to be abandoned. After what had been a disjointed first half – both teams had made seven changes to their starting XIs – the home side scored through a well-taken strike from just outside the area from Lesedi Kapinga on 36 minutes.

However, with the rain bucketing down incessantly from around the 20-minute mark, the teams never came out for the second half as the pitch had become completely waterlogged.

Premier Soccer League chief operations officer Professor Ronnie Schloss confirmed afterwards that the entire match will be replayed.

“The referee and the officials assessed the pitch, and found it to be dangerous to the players,” he said.

BREAKING:

The referee has called off the #NedbankCup fixture between @lidodaduvha and @BidvestWits due to inclement weather (heavy rain and unplayable pitch conditions).



The match will be replayed in accordance to Rule 14.20 read together with 14.21 (NSL Handbook) pic.twitter.com/LBXYotip55 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 13, 2019

“The league will make an announcement on Thursday (as to when the game will be played).

“The match will be from scratch – a new match, and any goal will be expunged.”

The #PSL is currently consulting both clubs @lidodaduvha @BidvestWits on the way forward - After the game was abandoned tonight.

We will give an update in the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/jDTNx21cUF — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 13, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)