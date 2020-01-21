Here it is: the Nedbank Cup last 32 fixtures, venues and dates









Champions TS Galaxy will roll up the curtains of the new campaign in the last-32,. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Ke Yona! The highly anticipated 2020 edition of the Nedbank Cup showpiece is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, February 5. Champions TS Galaxy will roll up the curtains of the new campaign in the last-32, when they begin their title defence with an away trip to Port Elizabeth, where they’ll face Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Kick-off 7:30pm). The Rockets pulled the rabbit out of the hat last season as they lived to the tournament’s mantra ‘Goliath v David showdown’ by stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, becoming the first team from the second-tier division to win the South African premier club knockout competition. Inclusive of their winnings was a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they unfortunately crashed out in the play-off round following a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Nigerian giants Enyimba. However, coach Dan “Dance” Malesela admitted the experience they gained on the continent was invaluable for domestic campaign. Losing finalists, Amkhosi, will be hoping for an improved campaign this time around. However, they’ll have to set the tone from the outset when they welcome struggling GladAfrica Championship side, Royal Eagles, at the Calabash on Saturday, February 8 (6pm Kick-off).

The Glamour Boys have been the team to beat in top-flight football as they currently sit top of the Premiership standings, following an impressive start to the campaign, where they amassed 13 wins, three draws and two losses.

And that’s why they’ll be hoping to complete a double, by winning the Premiership crown and Nebank Cup trophy, come May. But that will need sterner performances especially against lowly-ranked sides such as Eagles, who are at the foot of the GladAfrica Championship standings.

Later that Saturday (8:15pm), Pretoria giants, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, who dominated the first half of the South African domestic league, after winning the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout respectively, will renew their rivals when they square off at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport have already defeated Sundowns in a cup competition via a 3-1 aggregate win in the MTN8 in September. However, the Brazilians have completed a doubled over their Matsantsanta a Pitori in the league as they recently pulled off a 2-1-win last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the resurgent Orlando Pirates’ side will be hoping to earmark their newly-found rich vein of form under new coach Josef Zinnbauer with a further progression in the tournament when they welcome Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Nedbank Cup Last 32 Fixtures &Dates:

Wednesday, February 5:

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 7:30pm

Thursday, February 6:

Ajax Cape Town vs Ts Sporting FC at Athlone Stadium 7:30pm

Friday, February 7:

Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium 8:30pm

Saturday, February 8:

Passion FC vs Real Kings FC at Kameelrivier Stadium 3pm, Bloemfontein Celtic vs Amazulu at Dr. Molemela Stadium 3pm, Amavarara FC vs Super Eagles at Sisa Dukashe Stadium 3pm, Vaal University Of Technology vs Lamontville Golden Arrows at Dobsonville Stadium 3pm,

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium 6pm, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium 8:15pm, Highlands Park vs Uthongathi FC at Makhulong Stadium 8:15pm.

Sunday, February 9:

Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lions at Olen Park Stadium 3pm, Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium 3pm, Black Leopards vs North West University at Thohoyandou Stadium 3pm, Mbombela United vs Cape Town City at Kanyamazane Stadium 3pm.

Tuesday, February 11:

Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers at Athlone Stadium 7:30pm, Polokwane City vs Baroka FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium 7:30pm.

