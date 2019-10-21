JOHANNESBURG – There sure can no longer be doubting the different in class between Sundowns and the rest of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs after this.
On a weekend when tight matches were the order of the day in the Telkom Knockout, the Brazilians enjoyed the equivalent of a Sunday afternoon stroll in the park to book their place in the quarter-finals of the country’s league cup.
Ernst Middendorp, the Kaizer Chiefs coach who was sitting in the main stands, left before the fifth goal to jeers from the Sundowns fans. No doubt the German would be crossing his fingers that his team, which sneaked into the next round via penalties, will avoid the Brazilians in tomorrow night’s draw.
The scoreline should actually have been much wider had Pitso Mosimane’s men been much more lethal in the final third. But why overexert yourself in a match whose result was never in any doubt when you can spare yourself for tougher matches still to come? That appeared to be the Brazilians’ attitude as they went about dismantling a hapless AmaZulu outfit without really getting into top gear.
Gaston Sirino helped himself to a second half brace to add to Ali Meza’s first half strike while Mario Booysen endured an AmaZulu debut he would rather forget by heading in an own goal that put the home side 2-0 up shortly after the break.