High-flying Golden Arrows take all three points in clash against struggling Maritzburg United

DURBAN – Maritzburg United fell to a third consecutive defeat as they went down 2-1 against provincial neighbours Golden Arrows in a Kwa-Zulu Natal derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Saturday evening. “It was a tough match. We did not play our normal game in the first half but we made forced changed due to our injuries. It was trial and error. We wanted to play from the back but could not. We were better in the last five minutes of the first half,” said Arrows mentor Mandla Ncikazi. Ncikazi also paid tribute to Zimbabwean utility player Danny Phiri who returned to the club, making his first appearance of the season following a near career ending injury last season. It was a fast paced game this afternoon where we walked away victorious against Maritzburg United.



Neither team took their foot off the gas in a very competitive game that saw the scoreline change between the halves.

More: https://t.co/qlY9iz2oIG#DSTvPrem #OurStoryContinues pic.twitter.com/28CkAVNICK — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) January 30, 2021 Both sides had their fair share of opportunities from the game and though Ernst Middendorp’s side lost, they were competitive and are definitely not a side that his short of confidence despite the fact that they are currently in the relegation dog-fight. Had they taken their chances better or had Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana not been as alert, the Pietermaritzburg based club could have easily got a point of three from the game.

Maritzburg were the better side in the first half and deservedly took the lead in the 36th minute as Thabiso Kutumela opened the scoring following a well-crafted assist from strike partner Judas Moseamedi who picked up a beautifully hit pass from Daylon Claasen.

Middendorp handed defender Lungelo Bhengu a debut following the departure of highly-rated Rushine De Reuck to Mamelodi Sundowns. Whilst the figure that De Reuck was sold for is uncertain, Maritzburg Chairman Farook Kadodia appeared to strike a happy figure on the touchline in the first half so it must have been good.

🗣 Coach Ernst Middendorp



“We were dominant at times. We have to keep up the intensity for longer, we have to work on this.” #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/3ZIIIRHqYN — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 30, 2021

Arrows appeared lost in the first half and did not even have a single shot on target which indicated that they struggled to pull the strings together.

Mandla Ncikazi must have had a good talk with his troops at half time because they were much more structured in the second half.

Arrows got their equalizer in the 55th minute through Lindokuhle Mtshali who received a well-crafted pass from Knox Mutizwa.

Mutizwa went from assist provider to goal scorer 14 minutes later as he met a ball from man of the match Divine Lunga who delivered an excellent all-round performance, helping out Abafana Bes'thende in attack and defence.

Maritzburg did attack Arrows in the latter minutes of the game and would have been especially gutted in the 88th minute after Seth Parusnath handed the ball in the Arrows area and they were denied what should have been a penalty by referee Abongile Tom.

Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana also had an excellent shift and made several saves throughout the game.

The 23-year-old has made the Arrows first-choice goalkeeping position his own this season and will be in strong contention to start for David Notane’s South African side which will compete in the Olympics later this year.

IOL Sport