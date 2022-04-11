High-flying Royal AM know only a positive attitude will do against Cape Town City

Durban - Royal AM coach John Maduka believes that his team’s positive attitude got them over the line in their thrilling 3-2 Nedbank Cup quarter-final win over the University of Pretoria at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Durban based side were 2-0 down at half-time and looked set for defeat. However, second half brilliance, particularly from Victor Letsoalo who notched a brace led to them clawing themselves back in and eventually winning.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We started very slowly. Coming from back to back games did not help. We knew that we would be able to pick up at a certain time in the game. It just so happened that the time that we picked up happened after we had conceded goals. After that, we had to make the most out of the difficult conditions that we found ourselves in,” said Maduka. After the game, Maduka’s side were drawn to play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final of South Africa’s premier football club cup competition that will be played later this month. While Masandawana will be the favourites for the game, Royal AM can fancy their chances, especially as Downs may have to carefully select their side in order to cope with the demands of the league and Champions League. ALSO READ: In-form Orlando Pirates will thread lightly against desperate Baroka FC

Meanwhile, Royal AM could face yet another thrilling game next Saturday as they travel to the Western Cape to play against in-form Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium. The outcome of this game could be key in determining which side ends up finishing second in the league this season and qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Maduka’s side have won six out of their last seven games in all competitions and are also unbeaten in any competitive game since the start of 2022. Eric Tinkler’s City side are also currently in confident form, having won four out of their last five league games. The resurgence of City has seen them move up to fourth in the league, and they are currently four points adrift of second placed Royal AM.

Story continues below Advertisment