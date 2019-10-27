CAPE TOWN – Highlands Park were comfortable 2-0 winners over struggling Chippa United in a league match at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday night.
Owen Da Gama's side always looked in command, with goals from Spiwe Msimango and Tendai Ndoro in each half earning the win and sending them up to fourth spot on the standings.
Chippa came into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout competition, in what was newly-appointed head coach Norman Mapeza's first in charge.
But they were also on a run of eight league games without a win this season - which has now been extended to nine after a rather subdued showing in Tembisa.
Highlands Park had lost out to a late goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek, but have otherwise generally been in winning form and it was the home team who were to dominate the opening half.