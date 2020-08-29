Highlands Park fight back to hold Maritzburg United

JOHANNESBURG – Highlands Park fought back to hold Maritzburg United to a 1-1 draw in an Absa Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday afternoon. The draw moves the Lions of the North up to the eighth spot on the league standings, while the Team of Choice remains in sixth. The Team of Choice got off to a bright start with box-to-box midfielder Bandile Shandu pulling the strings in midfield for the visitors. Eric Tinkler's men managed to break the deadlock 13 minutes into the match after the Lions of the North's defence was caught napping. Shandu delivered a cross which was converted by Pogiso Sanoka to make it 1-0 to Maritzburg with the defender netting his first league goal of the season. Highlands Park pushed for the equalising goal after the cooling break with the league's joint-top goalscorer Peter Shaulille working hard upfront.

However, the Namibia international was contained by the Maritzburg defence which was marshalled by Rushine De Reuck with the halftime break approaching.

The Lions of the North continued to threaten and probe after the restart as they searched for the equalising goal, but they were frustrated by the Team of Choice's defence.

Coach Owen Da Gama decided to make a double substitution in the 56th minute as Musa Nyatama and Mokete Mogaila were introduced.

However, the Maritzburg defence continued to frustrate Shaulile and his teammates Mothobi Mvala and Mogaila in the closing stages of the encounter.

Da Gama then introduced Rodney Ramagalela and the 2017/18 PSL Golden Boot winner made an immediate impact for the home side. The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker beat Richard Ofori in the 86th minute to ensure that the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

