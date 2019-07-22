“My first season in the PSL has had its ups and down. But mostly, I am focusing on the ups,” said Sphiwe Mahlangu. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Fresh from being crowned Highlands Park’s Young Player of the Season for his impressive last term, Sphiwe Mahlangu is banking on continuing with the rich form for the Lions of the North in the new season. In his first campaign in the Premiership, Mahlangu registered 22 appearances for Highlands.

In the heart of the engine room, he dictated play and turned up as a hero for his team when necessary.

For his impressive exploits, the Owen da Gama-coached team achieved the improbable – finishing seventh in the Premiership standings upon their return to top-flight football.

“As a player, I want to help the team get a trophy this season,” Mahlangu said.

“It will be something big for the team and an achievement from my side. I want to help the team by scoring a lot of goals.

“God-willing, at the end of the season, I am hoping to go to the (annual) PSL awards and pick up something.”

Having been tipped as one for the future, Mahlangu is eager to pursue a career abroad than in some of the big guns in the PSL.

Without getting carried away, Mahlangu has credited his form from last season to his technical team.

“My first season in the PSL has had its ups and down,” Mahlangu said. “But mostly, I am focusing on the ups. I’ve played 22 games and contributed to the team.

“We saved the status of the team and we made the top eight, so those were achievements for me as a player.”

During his big night at Highlands’ seasonal awards last week, Mahlangu was accompanied to the podium by twin brother Sipho.

The Mahlangu twins are both footballers, with Sipho plying his trade for Polokwane City Rovers in the ABC Motsepe League.

Tight as glue, Siphiwe hopes to be side-by-side with Sipho the day he gets recognition at the PSL awards.

Mahlangu will be hoping to churn out the best for his team in the new season, starting with their league clash against Kaizer Chiefs at home on August 4.

The Star

