History will remember Mamelodi Sundowns, says Rulani Mokwena

Coach Rulani Mokwena says history will record Mamelodi Sundowns’ achievements as one of the greatest teams after they stayed on course to finish the season unbeaten. Sundowns dispatched of Royal AM 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night to go 27 matches without defeat in the league. They are already on an unbelievable run of 51-matches without defeat in league matches over course of two seasons.

Sundowns, however, can become the first team in the PSL era to go through a full league season unbeaten if they can avoid defeat against Stellenbosch FC (away), TS Galaxy (away) and Cape Town City (home) in their remaining matches of the season. Sundowns are also one win away from breaking their own DStv Premiership record of 71 points. Mokwena’s team are also in the final of the Nedbank Cup, as a win over Orlando Pirates on June 1 can secure a unique treble after they won the African Football League and the Premiership with six games to spare.

"History has no blank pages and there is going to be something written about this group," Mokwena said after the win over Royal AM.



Also, that celebration though 😂



“I don’t know what is going to be written but there will be something written about this group. Royal AM, meanwhile, find themselves just two points above the promotion-relegation playoff position following their fifth successive league defeat. The in-form Richards Bay currently occupy the 15th position on the league, but have moved closer to safety following their win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.