“We got three wins and a draw out of the big teams (in the first round). If we can do that again, then we’ve got to go close,” says Wits coach Gavin Hunt. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – After going into the Christmas break on the summit of the Premiership log standings, Wits coach Gavin Hunt has urged his troops to hit the ground running in the last lap of the of the season. Wits take a three-point lead into the second half of the campaign, but if it hadn’t been for their problem of dropping more points at home than away, it could have been more.

Out of 21 points that the Clever Boys should have collected at Bidvest Stadium, they’ve only bagged 10.

On the other hand, away from the comforts of home, they’ve claimed 20 from 24.

Hunt, though, is not crying over spilt milk, but banking for an improved home record next year.

“We can’t concern ourselves with anybody else, can we? We know we’ve still got to improve, and should have had another six points easy from what we’ve done at home,” Hunt said.

“Our home record has been diabolical. We can’t look back, but we should look forward and worry about what’s coming in front of us.

“During the course of the season, if you are consistent, honest and working, then we’ll get the rewards.”

The 2016/2017 Premiership-winning coach is aware that reclaiming their title from Mamelodi Sundowns won’t be like taking a candy from a baby.

Furthermore, from the top four teams – which also include Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City – the Brazilians are the only side with three games in hand.

“You get a true reflection when everybody has played 15 games, because right now, it’s a bit of a false league because a lot of teams haven’t played the same amount of games,” he said.

“(But) we can’t worry about that, but we’ve just got to keep going.”

8 - @BidvestWits have kept more clean sheets than any other @OfficialPSL team in the #AbsaPrem this season (8). Organised. — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) December 21, 2018

In order to keep his title aspirations alive, he’ll need a much improved performance at home, next year, considering that he’ll be welcoming title contenders Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Furthermore, these big guns will be looking to avenge their shortcomings to the Clever Boys this year, as Wits have already collected seven points out of nine from them.

“I am looking for improvement,” he said. “It’s going to be a fight. We’ve got all these teams around us here, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, Cape Town City.

“We’ve got all these teams around us, so it should be a good atmosphere. In the first round, we were away.

“I mean, we got three wins and a draw out of the big teams. If we can do that again, then we’ve got to go close, but I don’t think it will be that easy.”

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





The Star

Like IOL Sport on Facebook