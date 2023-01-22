Honours even as Richards Bay and SuperSport play out a 1-1 stalemate

Durban — Richards Bay and SuperSport United played out to an entertaining draw at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday. The stalemate between the two sides ensured that the clubs remained second and third, respectively, keeping them in the Champions League permutations.

Wing-back Sanele Barns continued his impressive debut season in the top flight when he scored his third goal of the season for Richards Bay, a second in as many games, in the 67th minute. The 25-year-old showed great maturity to hand the visitors a deserved lead and put pressure on SuperSport. Second-half substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza played a huge role as the hosts forced an equaliser in the latter stages of the match. ‘Ganda-ganda’, as he is affectionately known, threw his big frame at a dangerous ball into the box, forcing Kaketso Majadibodu to put the ball in his own net and get SuperSport right back into the match.

Tshepo Mabua then spurned a glorious chance to claim a huge victory as he missed a penalty in the 89th minute. Matsatsantsa keeper Ricardo Goss did incredibly well to get his hand on the effort and palmed it onto the upright and out. A KZN Derby is the next challenge for the Natal Rich Boyz as face welcome AmaZulu on Sunday while for SuperSport an away trip to Swallows FC awaits on Saturday.

