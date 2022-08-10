Honours even as Stellenbosch hold Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates proved that they are still a work in progress after they drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday night. Pirates started the season on a high note as they beat Swallows 1-0, but they failed to repeat those exploits at a rainy, sold out Danie Craven Stadium.

While Wednesday night’s result must have been disappointing for Pirates, Stellies will be pleased even though they are yet to win this season. In their previous game, they drew 0-0 with Marumo Gallants away from home, leaving them with only two points in the first two games of the term. After cutting a relatively pleased figure with his starting line-up against Swallows, new coach Jose Riveiro astonishingly made four changes tonight.

While those changes were made due to the depth of his squad, Steve Barker’s hand was forced by injuries or work permit issues meanwhile. As a result, there was a debut for 19-year-old Oswin Andries in their defensive heartbeat where he partnered skipper Mogamad De Goede. The two teams adopted a cautious approach during the start of the game, trying to adapt to the damp condition of the Danie Craven.

But it was Pirates who quickly found their feet as they rotated the ball well, looking to expose the pocket of spaces in Stellies’ defensive wall. Stellies were happy to absorb the pressure though. A feat that was inspired by newbie Andries who looked like a seasoned campaigner. Bandile Shandu, who was making his first start of the season, launched the first threat of the game, hitting a diagonal cross in front of goal.

It was, however, Thembinkosi Lorch that had Pirates’ first clear chance at goal after controlling well in the box before hitting his half-volley wide. Stellies’ injury woes continued, though, as they lost Glen Hahn midway through the first half. He was replaced by Antonio Van Wyk. The latter brought a breath of fresh air to Stellies as they started to attack with purpose, putting pressure on Pirates’ defensive line-up.

Stellies’ real chance of the game came from a Van Wyk corner-kick that keeper Richard Ofori failed to deal with in the air after completely missing it. But the resultant loose ball was cleared off the line by captain Innocent Maela as Pirates regrouped, looking to avert Stellies’ pressure. Van Wyk had another chance to punish the Bucs’ defence that was caught napping, but he put his effort over the crossbar after a solo run.

Pirates had the last laugh of the first half, though, as Nkosinathi Sibisi got his first goal of the club with a glancing header from a corner-kick. Pirates started the second half with more vigour. But Stellies annihilated that start as they equalised through Junior Mendita early on. Fawaaz Basadien whipped in a delightful curling set-piece that Mendieta intercepted in the air, heading past a diving Ofori in goal.

Goodman Mosele had a chance to reclaim the one goal advantage for the Buccaneers but he unceremoniously put his shot wide. In the end, though, Sibisi and Mendieta’s goals were enough for the two sides to share the spoils in front of a sold out crowd. @Mihlalibaleka