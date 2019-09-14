Michael Morton of AmaZulu FC takes a shot during their Absa Premiership clash against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Golden Arrows could not find a winner as they were held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu in their Premiership encounter at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Bonginkosi Ntuli failed to get the visitors off to a perfect start when his 10th minute, effort flew over the crossbar.

The chance sparked an end to end contest, but neither side managed to find the quality needed to break the deadlock.

A number of fouls stifled the attacking mindset before a penalty from Nduduzo Sibiya sent Arrows ahead in the 36th minute. Sibiya’s calm finish came after the dangerous Lerato Lamola was brought down.

The home side saw out the half as they steadied up the possession stats.

Shout out to Danny Phiri who was named #Absaprem Man of the Match in this afternoon derby against @AmaZuluFootball pic.twitter.com/LxvUV9pSJ8 — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) September 14, 2019

Just 11 minutes into the second half the scores were level as Ntuli held his nerve from the penalty spot.

The match opened up once again, but neither AmaZulu substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro nor the home town hero Danny Phiri were able to burst the net.

The KwaZulu-Natal derby ended without a dramatic final goal in a game which saw just four goals on target.

Usuthu’s league struggles continue as they remain in the relegation zone without a win this season.

Africa News Agency (ANA)