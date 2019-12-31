DURBAN – Amazulu FC appear to be close to signing Black Leopards’ midfield sensation, Lesedi Kapinga.
The talented dribbling wizard has dazzled this season with his impressive displays.
Usuthu have approached Leopards about the possibility of striking a deal with the Limpopo-based side, a reliable source has revealed to Independent Media.
“AmaZulu have shown interest in Kapinga. As we speak, they are leading the race (to sign him). They have agreed with Black Leopards on a number of things,” the source stated.
Kapinga has been menacing towards opposition teams with his ability to mesmerise adversaries with pace and trickery. He is a difficult customer to contain.