Hot-shot Kapinga set to join AmaZulu?









Usuthu have approached Leopards about the possibility of striking a deal with Lesedi Kapinga (left)l, according to a source. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Amazulu FC appear to be close to signing Black Leopards’ midfield sensation, Lesedi Kapinga. The talented dribbling wizard has dazzled this season with his impressive displays. Usuthu have approached Leopards about the possibility of striking a deal with the Limpopo-based side, a reliable source has revealed to Independent Media. “AmaZulu have shown interest in Kapinga. As we speak, they are leading the race (to sign him). They have agreed with Black Leopards on a number of things,” the source stated. Kapinga has been menacing towards opposition teams with his ability to mesmerise adversaries with pace and trickery. He is a difficult customer to contain.

Another source also confirmed that AmaZulu are close to signing Kapinga.

“Yes, it is true that AmaZulu have progressed in terms of talks with Leopards about the possibility of signing Kapinga. The two clubs have agreed on a number of things. There’s one item that still needs to be discussed, and then the deal will be sealed. But it is going to be a pre-contract.”

Usuthu recently cut ties with Ovidy Karuru, who has since joined Stellenbosch FC. So Kapinga would be a perfect replacement for the departed Zimbabwean.

AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini, however, denies that they have shown interest in Kapinga.

“No, we don’t have an interest in Kapinga. He is not on our shopping list. He is a good player, but I think he is still contracted to Black Leopards. So, it will be unfair for me to talk about someone who is still tied to another team.

“Let us respect that he is a Black Leopards player. You can get hold of Black Leopards, not us, because he is not on our books,” Dlamini said when quizzed about Kapinga.

Leopards chairman David Thidiela declined to comment on the matter.

The club’s spokesperson, Barry Ramunenyiwa, said he could not provide any further information on Kapinga’s situation.

