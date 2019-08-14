Deon Hotto broke the deadlock just before halftime for Wits against Polokwane City. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Wits dethroned Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the table on Wednesday night as they stormed to a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Deon Hotto was the hero of the night with his first strike for the Clever Boys.

Wits are now on top of the table with six points after three games.

The Students are slowly earning a reputation as good travellers so early in the season.

They humbled AmaZulu 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in their opening match of the season.

Wits are level with Amakhosi and Polokwane City on six points, but they are ahead because of a superior goal difference.

Gavin Hunt made three changes to the team that suffered a 1-0 defeat at the expense of Baroka FC.

The four-time league-winning boss sacrificed Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thabang Monare and Mxolisi Macupu. The trio were replaced by the attacking duo of Carl Lark and Gift Motupa, while Nange was drafted into the heart of midfield.

Both sides failed to create any meaningful chances in the first stanza.

Hotto broke the deadlock just before the break. It was a lack of concentration from the hosts as the visitors grabbed the lead.

Hunt is searching for his fifth league triumph, having already captured four in his career.

Last season, Wits started well, but faded in the second round and ended up finishing third.

Hunt will be happy with how they have commenced the new season, and will be looking to build from a good start.

Wits have been resolute at the back so far this season, keeping two clean sheets in three league outings. Baroka FC are the only side that have broken through Wits.





