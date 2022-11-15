How a Kaizer Chiefs scout let Monnapule Saleng slip through his fingers and into Orlando Pirates’ laps

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has revealed that he nearly joined childhood club Kaizer Chiefs instead of Pirates last season. Saleng had a fantastic campaign with Free State Stars two seasons ago and bagged a move to Pirates at the start of last season.

But he didn’t immediately fit into the plans of then-coach Josef Zinnbauer. As a result, he was sent to neighbours Swallows on loan for the entire season. Saleng impressed at Swallows and earned his way back to his parent club, where’s now a regular under Spanish-born coach Jose Riveiro. The 24-year-old impressed in the MTN8, which Pirates won, scoring three goals in two games, including the winner in the final against AmaZulu.

His exploits impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who called him up for their friendlies against Mozambique and Angola in Nelspruit this week. But speaking to the Bafana media department upon assembling for camp, Saleng opened about his failed move to Chiefs before joining the Buccaneers. “I was meant to play for Chiefs because there was a scout that was tracking me while I was at Free State Stars,” Saleng said.

“I don’t know what happened. In the end, I ended up playing for Pirates. I could have played for Chiefs after Free State Stars, but they (Chiefs) delayed.” Moving to Chiefs could have been a dream come true for Saleng as he grew up supporting the club. Saleng has played twice in the Soweto Derby against his childhood club this season, losing 1-0 in the league before winning 6-5 on penalties in the 'Beer Cup' last weekend.

