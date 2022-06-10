How Dan Malesela found out he had lost his job at Marumo Gallants

Durban — Marumo Gallants surprised many football followers when they announced their decision to not renew the contract of Head Coach Dan 'Dance' Malesela. Malesela, was roped in mid-november last year and agreed on a deal that would last until the end of the season. The 56 year old mentor, while speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide revealed shocking details surrounding his departure from the Pokwane based club.

"My manager called to tell me that the chairman told him they wouldn't be renewing my contract. I spoke to my manager after hearing from a neighbour," said Malesela. ALSO READ: Marumo Gallants to part ways with coach Dan Malesela His arrival at the club marked a change in style, attitude and results. The former Chippa United coach guided Gallants to as high as seventh on the DStv Premiership log while manoeuvring a challenge in the Nedbank Cup where they lost in the final.

Numerous murmurs about Malesela's future had started to emerge as numerous clubs served up their plans for next season, Malesela himself confirming that he is yet to discuss his future at Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. "I emailed the requirements for next season and the dates for the appearances of the players and more information. We were meant to sit and discuss but this never materialised. At the moment I feel like I have been used, I got to the Club when it was at the bottom of the log," he expressed. "I am hoping to find a place where I will be taken care of and where I can take care of the club as well."

