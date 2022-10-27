How gospel music may be the key to winning the Soweto derby

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, who had the privilege of playing in Soweto derbies for both Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates, recalled the halcyon days when South Africa came to a standstill. Zwane was addressing the media at Thursday's Soweto derby press conference along with his key player Keagan Dolly. Zwane said people were talking about Saturday's derby long before last weekend's MTN8 semi-final second leg against AmaZulu.

"Because people start taking long before the game (the derby), and many things start going through the players’ minds,” said Zwane. “Some players find a way to ease the situation for themselves by playing music. Some pray a lot, and I used to play gospel music to calm my nerves.

“We all had ways of calming the nerves, and making sure we can focus for the entire week. We knew what was going to happen when the stadium was packed to capacity. “Right now, the (Chiefs) players feel they have done their best in the MTN8, but the result we desired we did not get. It is one of those things. Now they want to redeem themselves and go out and give their best.

“It is how we are going to respond because we are playing a team that has home-ground advantage, even though it has been our home ground since the beginning of the season “When these two giants meet, it is a totally different ball game. It is one of the biggest games, but you need to relax and don’t listen to what is happening out there. “People will have something to say. That is the nature of football in our country. There are people who say a lot of positive things, but there are those who show doubt in you.

“It is how you rise to (the) occasion on the day. I know what to look for at training because I have to help them relax and be calm.” Saturday’s fixture will be the 176th official Soweto derby between the two giants of SA football. @Herman_Gibbs