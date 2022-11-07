How Jose Riveiro defied critics to lead Orlando Pirates to the MTN8 title

Durban - Jose Riveiro’s appointment as Orlando Pirates’ new coach was greeted with bemusement by the football fraternity, thanks to his poor track record. But fast track to four months into the job, ‘the Ghost’ are the happiest fans in town after the Spaniard led his charges to the MTN8 title on Saturday night.

This was no ordinary triumph. It took the scalp of Royal AM, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and of course AmaZulu to come into a full circle. On record, the Sea Robbers were the underdogs against the Brazilians. But such is the beauty of such competitions, new heroes are born in the process. And that hero was Monnapule Saleng for Pirates. Saleng bagged a brace and an assist as they dumped Downs out of their own tournament in the semis.

Saleng wasn’t done, scoring a sumptuous free-kick that eventually steered the Sea Robbers’ ship to the steady waters of the crown against Usuthu. Good morning🏴‍☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/rOnpLmtR4o — Zakhelelepasa (@Lepasazakhele) November 6, 2022 This victory seemed scripted given the fact that everything just seemed to fit into place, except that it’s not. It took a coach to earn the trust of his players. Upon arrival at the club, Riveiro was called a ‘plumber’ by some, suggesting he was a cheap import. But that has changed - not that it ever mattered to him.

"This is no response to anyone. I'm here to do my job and I'm a professional football coach and I'm prepared to do the job," explained Riveiro in Durban.



📺 Available on PiratesTV 👉🏿 https://t.co/qlSlWlcmuK



🏆 FT || @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @AmaZuluFootball



🥅 25' Saleng

That Riveiro has won the first half of the term is something that bodes well for him given the history of Pirates in the competition when a new coach goes all the way. Julio Leal didn't last in his first full season during 2011/2012 but after rewriting the script to win the MTN8, Pirates went on to win a treble that campaign..

But unlike his predecessor, Riveiro has bought himself more days at the helm with the MTN8, with the loss to Kaizer Chiefs a week ago is notwithstanding. “The way these guys compete is amazing. I am a very fortunate, lucky coach to have the group of players that we have. I am very, very proud,” he said. Yes, that’s the mentality of champions or a team that has a goal. They are not derailed by bumps here and there as they know the journey will not be easy.

Kudos should go to the unity among the players. There’s healthy competition that when one player starts, others are happy to impact from the bench. After failing to make a single appearance last season, Thabiso Monyane was a suprise starter in the first game. And boy, has he grabbed the opportunity. ☠️ 🏆 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟭𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆



⚽️ FT || @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @AmaZuluFootball



🥅 25' Saleng



🎙 Man of the Match | @miguel_timm

🎙 Forward | @Erasmus_95



But it's not only him that has made a telling contribution. New midfielder Miguel Timm has fitted like a glove since joining from Marumo Gallants.

“If you manage to make everyone part of something, in sport, businesses or personal life, then everything is going to be easier,” the 47-year-old said. “If they are thinking it’s great to be part of a collective, not thinking about the minutes they are playing or games, they are going to work well together.” Pirates have a chance to add to their euphoria if they win the Carling Cup this Saturday - a feat that could come at avenging that loss to rivals Chiefs.