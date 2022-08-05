How Kaizer Chiefs could line up in Premiership opener against Royal AM

Johannesburg – All eyes will be fixed on Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Arthur Zwane when he takes charge of their season opener against Royal AM in Chatsworth on Saturday afternoon. With his starting Xl still a mystery, IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka predicts the 11 players that will feature for the Glamour Boys against Thwihli Thwahla.

GK: Itumeleng Khune (captain) After retaining the captaincy role, having played in a few friendlies during pre-season as well, Khune is set to find redemption this season. RB: Njabulo Blom

Blom grew in leaps and bounds last season. He’ll be eager to take his game up a notch this season, especially under the guidance of Zwane.

CD: Zitha Kwinika The 28-year-old was the building block for Stellenbosch last season. That ensured he’s matured as a player and leader in defence. CD: Njabulo Ngcobo

After a patchy start to life at Chiefs last term, Ngcobo is expected to be a regular this season given that Zwane believes in his qualities as well. LB: Reeve Frosler With Sifiso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabiliso injured, Frosler is expected help out in the left-back role. He has fitted in like a glove whenever called upon.

CM: Cole Alexander Alexander’s experience will be vital in Chiefs’ midfield. He has a responsibility of ensuring that there’s a seamless integration of the new players.

CAM: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo Ngcobo didn’t quite live up to expectations last season due to limited game time. He’ll bank on his development mentor Zwane to bring the best out of him.

RW: Dillan Solomons The 23-year-old will be an important figure for Chiefs down the flanks. He can outpace his markers and has a knack for goals as well. LW: Keagan Dolly

After an impressive debut season, Dolly has to be at his best this campaign, especially given the fact that he has to be a role model to youngsters as well.

AM: Khama Billiat If there was a time that Chiefs needed Billiat to be at his best, it is now. He has to guide the young Du Preez up front and chip in with the goals as well. S: Ashley Du Preez