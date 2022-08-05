Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 5, 2022

How Kaizer Chiefs could line up in Premiership opener against Royal AM

Published 47m ago

Johannesburg – All eyes will be fixed on Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Arthur Zwane when he takes charge of their season opener against Royal AM in Chatsworth on Saturday afternoon.

With his starting Xl still a mystery, IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka predicts the 11 players that will feature for the Glamour Boys against Thwihli Thwahla.

GK: Itumeleng Khune (captain)

After retaining the captaincy role, having played in a few friendlies during pre-season as well, Khune is set to find redemption this season.

RB: Njabulo Blom

Blom grew in leaps and bounds last season. He’ll be eager to take his game up a notch this season, especially under the guidance of Zwane.

CD: Zitha Kwinika

The 28-year-old was the building block for Stellenbosch last season. That ensured he’s matured as a player and leader in defence.

CD: Njabulo Ngcobo

After a patchy start to life at Chiefs last term, Ngcobo is expected to be a regular this season given that Zwane believes in his qualities as well.

LB: Reeve Frosler

With Sifiso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabiliso injured, Frosler is expected help out in the left-back role. He has fitted in like a glove whenever called upon.

CM: Cole Alexander

Alexander’s experience will be vital in Chiefs’ midfield. He has a responsibility of ensuring that there’s a seamless integration of the new players.

CAM: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Ngcobo didn’t quite live up to expectations last season due to limited game time. He’ll bank on his development mentor Zwane to bring the best out of him.

RW: Dillan Solomons

The 23-year-old will be an important figure for Chiefs down the flanks. He can outpace his markers and has a knack for goals as well.

LW: Keagan Dolly

After an impressive debut season, Dolly has to be at his best this campaign, especially given the fact that he has to be a role model to youngsters as well.

AM: Khama Billiat

If there was a time that Chiefs needed Billiat to be at his best, it is now. He has to guide the young Du Preez up front and chip in with the goals as well.

S: Ashley Du Preez

The pressure that lies on Du Preez’s shoulders is huge, but if he continues to outpace opponents and score the goals, that will help him to quickly adapt at the club.

@mihlalibaleka

Royal AM Kaizer Chiefs DStv Premiership PSL Soccer

Mihlali Baleka