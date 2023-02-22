How many more losses before Kaizer Chiefs bosses take action?

Cape Town - Full marks to Kaizer Motaung jr for doing the honourable thing. He made his Zwane bed, and now he has chosen to lie in it, whether the Amakhosi faithful like it or not.

Motaung jr, as the sporting director at Kaizer Chiefs, would have been part of the club’s hierarchy that took the decision to appoint Arthur Zwane as coach of the club. At the time of the appointment, it was said his work with the club’s youth team was outstanding. But he has had no experience as the coach of a Premiership club. ALSO READ: Fans need to be patient with Arthur Zwane, pleads Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune

The team’s results this season show that the appointment has failed spectacularly. After 20 Premiership matches, Chiefs have won eight games and also lost as many, with the remaining four games being drawn. The team were also-rans in the cup competitions. At the end of Sunday’s game against Golden Arrows, the police formed a “guard of honour” for Chiefs and Zwane to leave the field, as the crowd weighed in with jeers and boos, while a few chanted “Zwane must go”.

ALSO READ: Shivering with anticipation … Makhehlene Makhaula can’t wait to get stuck in for Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby It was a slap in the face for Chiefs, who had taken their home game from FNB Stadium to a venue more than 300 kilometres away in Polokwane – only to be booed off the field. While Zwane was engaged for the customary post-match, pitchside interview, the police were lined up in a row close to the area where the TV presenter was asking him questions.

In the aftermath of the team’s 3-2 defeat, fans again expressed their anger, and most of it was directed at Zwane. He said afterwards the crowd had every right to be upset. It was the same state of affairs that prevailed just over a month ago, when Chiefs were handed a 4-0 thrashing by AmaZulu in Durban. What is noticeable is that Zwane has shown remarkable calmness when interviewed after a defeat. He has not shown signs of a coach about to be axed for poor results.

Any lingering thoughts on that subject were answered at Chiefs’ press conference on Monday by Motaung jr, who declared: “From our board of directors and chairperson (Kaizer Motaung), we are fully behind the coach.” Zwane’s relaxed demeanour after losses in five matches, and Motaung jr’s show of confidence in him, also suggests that even if Chiefs lose the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Zwane will not be sacked. Motaung jr made comparisons to Pirates (31) and pointed out that they are merely three points ahead of Chiefs (28), even though they are enjoying rave reviews.