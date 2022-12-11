How necessary was Orlando Pirates’ shopping spree?

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates were the team to beat in the first half of the season, but they shouldn’t get carried away by going on unnecessary shopping sprees. Pirates signed Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin on one-and-a-half and two-and-a-half-year deals respectively on Thursday as they bolstered their squad.

Mabena has been ageing like fine wine over the years. So much so that Royal AM’S decision to “chase him” away earlier this season was quite shocking. The 35-year-old is versatile. He’s able to score goals from different situations, while he’s got excellent leadership qualities, having matured over the years. Meanwhile, Martin may have been a late bloomer at Cape Town City, but he’s proven over the years that he’s a talented, hard-working and focused player.

Martin has loads of pace, which makes him perfect for the wing-back position that has become one of the key components of modern football. So, sure, the duo are talented all right! But did Pirates really need them given the depth that they have in their squad, including the loanees they sent out?

Well, that remains a mystery. However, it’s worth acknowledging that this is a team that signed two strikers, Kermit Erasmus and Bienvenu Eva, this season.

And on top of that, they still had Zakhele Lepasa as well as Kwame Peprah, who was one of their best players last season, only to be benched by Jose Riveiro. To make things worse, Peprah was allegedly on the radar of a lot of local and international clubs before the Buccaneers allegedly stood in his way. Of course, there’s still some time for Pirates to lessen the fat by releasing Peprah and Eva Nga, who haven’t added much to their firing prowess.

The arrival of Martin will also enforce changes in Riveiro’s set-up, given that he has to decide whether he’ll fully use him as a winger or defender. At right wing-back, Thabiso Monyane was flourishing in the first half of the season, a feat that was pleasing given that he grabbed the opportunity. Last season, Monyane didn’t even play one game for the senior team, with Bandile Shandu bossing the position with some very clinical performances.

But even in the midst of competing to be in the starting line-up, the duo remain as tight as glue. They fully support each other when one gets to play. Pirates’ wingers were part of the fuel that ensured they won the MTN8 last month, considering Monnapule Saleng’s heroics in the semi-final and final. Saleng was so good that he’s filled the gap of injury-prone Thembinkosi Lorch, while he developed a solid partnership with marksman Erasmus up front.