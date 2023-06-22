How new coach Pablo Martin plans to make AmaZulu great again

At 91-years-old, Usuthu are the oldest club in the South African top-flight. However, they have failed to do anything of note in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era, having last won a major trophy when the late Clive Barker led them to the Coca-Cola Club in 1992.

“I have the intention of making history by bringing the team back to the place it deserves. To make everyone, especially the fans and people in the club proud,” said Martin.

Since acquiring the ownership of the club in 2020, Usuthu Chairman Sandile Zungu has made no secret of his desire for the club to regularly challenge for major trophies and to qualify for continental competition by being one of the top three finishers in the league. Zungu has also proven to be a trigger happy boss as Martin becomes their fourth full-time coach under the ownership of Martin, following in the footsteps of Romain Folz, Brandon Truter and Benni McCarthy.

This will be Martin’s first ever assignment in the South African top-flight. However, armed with a UEFA Pro Licence and experience as an assistant coach at Real Madrid and former head coach at La Liga side Getafe, Usuthu will hope to benefit from his experience of having previously worked in world-class setups. He also says that he has been a follower of South African football for a long time.