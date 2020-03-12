How Usuthu can beat the drop

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN – The winds of change seem to have worked for the struggling AmaZulu as they stunned football fans by beating log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, in an Absa Premiership showdown last weekend at FNB Stadium. Bongi Ntuli did what he has been doing best, firing his team to a 1-0 victory for Usuthu to secure the much-needed maximum points. They have now acquired 23 points after 24 games. The win moved them one notch up to 15th on the log. We look at five strategies that can help Usuthu avoid relegation. Beat your direct rivals:

AmaZulu still have an affair with Black Leopards (16th on the log), Baroka FC (13th on the log) and Stellenbosch FC (11th on the log).

They should target nine points from these three matches. That will take them above 30 points which is closer to safety. Their destiny is still in their own hands.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Win all home games:

Usuthu still have to play Black Leopards, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic and Highlands Park in their own territory.

These are games where they should target maximum points. Home games are important to secure points. That is something that they’ve lacked this season.

If they want to avoid relegation they need to be more lethal at home.

Fire Jozef Vukusic:

Vukusic is on special leave until tomorrow. But he should not return. I understand that there’s still an investigation ongoing but they should fire the Slovakian. He failed to improve the club.

Ahead of the encounter with Kaizer Chiefs, I wasn’t sure about Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs. I thought it was a huge gamble to hand the reins to the duo but the gamble paid off. So, why fix it if it ain’t broken.

All you can do is bring a technical director to guide the duo as they are still inexperienced. That will be key in terms of steering the club to safety.

Allow fans to enter home matches for free:

It is a strategy that worked for Maritzburg United last season when they were in a relegation dogfight. They need to create an intimidating atmosphere at home. The stadium needs to be packed. Opposition teams must feel that they are playing away from home.

How do you do that? Allow your own supporters to enter the stadium for free. Also provide free transport.

Strive for more clean sheets:

A clean sheet against Kaizer Chiefs was key for Usuthu’s triumph. They need more of those to avoid the chop. It is something that has eluded them all season. Their approach in most games should be to play not to lose.







The Mercury

Like us on Facebook