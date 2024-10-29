Huge blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Edson Castillo ruled out of action for months

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edson Castillo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained against SuperSport United on Saturday. The Soweto giants confirmed on Monday that the Venezuelan suffered a fractured fibula during their league match against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The news comes as major setback for Amakhosi, who are set to face new Betway Premiership outfit Magesi FC on Wednesday. Injury Update



Edson Castillo fractured his fibula after he was viciously tackled in the opponents’ 18-yard box on Saturday. He will be out for 4 to 5 months.



We wish him a speedy recovery.



More on https://t.co/ektYRGC8H2#Amakhosi4Life #AlwaysHome pic.twitter.com/2dGJzk09er — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 28, 2024 “It is with great dismay that we announce that Edson Castillo will be sidelined for a period of four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained during the match against SuperSport United on Saturday evening in Polokwane.

“The serious injury occurred in the first half, as a result of a vicious tackle on him inside the opponents’ 18-yard box. “In the aftermath of the tackle, our head coach, Nasreddine Nabi expressed his concern for player safety and was subsequently issued with a yellow card for his impassioned plea to the officials to prioritise the protection of the players,” the club said on their website. Amakhosi added that they will provide the midfielder with all the necessary support.

“The Club stands firmly behind Edson during this challenging time. We are committed to providing him with the necessary support and resources as he undergoes surgery and embarks on his rehabilitation journey. “Our thoughts are with Edson as he focuses on his recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever. “Further updates will be provided as they become available. We appreciate the continued support from our supporters and the football community,“.