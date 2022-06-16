Hugo Broos is out of line, says Sundowns’ Steve Komphela after Bafana coach criticised standard of SA football

Durban — Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos sent shivers down spines of all who attended his latest press conference at SAFA house on Monday. The Belgian mentor reflected on the national team's defeat to Morocco in AFCON qualifying before going on an unsparing rampage about the state of the nation's local league level.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Let's face the problem of South Africa, and the problem is that the level of our PSL is not high enough. We don't make players with high quality" were the exact words used by Broos when questioned about what he thinks is required for the national team to improve. The 70 year old Broos has very evidently rubbed numerous players and coaches the wrong way with his scathing comments. Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus was first to respond. Now, Sundowns’ senior coach Steve Kompela has shared the thoughts of many offended South Africans, and took to Twitter to share his displeasure with the conduct of Broos.

"National coaches have a certain tone that penetrates deeper throughout the nation. I have never come across a national coach with this tone. I’ve worked with a lot of top international coaches. They are great diplomats. They never insult the intelligence of their people," he expressed. National Coaches have a certain tone that penetrates deeper throughout the nation. I have never come across a National coach with this tone. I’ve worked with a lot of top international coaches. They are great Diplomats. They never insult the intelligence of their people https://t.co/9DPAC1e8aq — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) June 14, 2022 "I cannot be stopped from asking for respect for our Nation. We cannot be addressed like delinquents or vagabonds. We are not lunatics. We are a nation that deserves respect from a national coach. Never!," he responded to another comment that suggested his outburst was a result of not wanting to admit the truth for what it was. Broos has been very vocal about his desires to establish a co-operative and healthy relationship with coaches in the Premier Soccer League however those requests have seemed to fall on deaf ears as numerous reports of the coach being denied access into stadiums at times dominated headlines in recent times.

Story continues below Advertisement

Various conversations surround the South African Football Association at the moment with attempts of establishing new leadership members already in-swing. Nothing wrong with the truth. My issue is the arrogant tone. Almost condescending! https://t.co/31HqaKRxEu — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) June 14, 2022 The incumbent SAFA President Danny Jordaan has made no secret about his desire to sit for another term in his current position and will have Broos' comments written in his agenda. Bafana will next re-assemble again as early as September when they prepare for two crucial encounters against Liberia in their bid to qualify for the next AFCON showpiece.

Story continues below Advertisement