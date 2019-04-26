Gavin Hunt: To be fair it’s out of our hands. We never put a protest but the rules are the rules. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Despite likely to be on the receiving tail of Mamelodi Sundowns’ pending verdict for Wayne Arendse’s case, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed with the PSL Disciplinary Committee for dragging their feet with the matter. In October Sundowns fielded Arendse who was not in the match squad, following an injury sustained by Thapelo Morena during warm-ups for an Absa Premiership clash against Wits. The Brazilians were found guilty.

There have been murmurs that Sundowns might be docked two points and those points handed to Wits. Hunt however believes there should be a penalties for rule violations from the outset.

“To be fair it’s out of our hands. We never put a protest but the rules are the rules,” Hunt said. “But I think that everybody is frustrated because it’s taking too long. But there’s obviously things that are going on and that we don’t know about.

This appeal, you appeal and we all appeal. I think the problem is the (non-existing) punishment to the rule, if you do this and you must get this.”

This is the second matter which the PSL has dragged to the last days of the season. Last season Ajax Cape Town were found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro, who featured for a third club in the same season, which contravenes Fifa rules.

What triggers Hunt is that the PSL keeps incriminating matters under the carpet for too long.

“If you look at worldwide football, things happen on the weekend and bang Monday, it’s done! I think in South Africa it just doesn’t (happen that way), and I think that's the aggravating part,” Hunt said.

Gavin Hunt believes that the PSL keeps incriminating matters under the carpet for too long. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

“It happened to Ajax (Cape Town) last season. It was in-and-out, and eventually they got automatic relegation. And it was like, stjoe, we don’t have to make the decision. I think that’s the frustrating part.”

The Clever Boys are third, six points behind pacesetters Orlando Pirates and three behind Sundowns. Wits and Sundowns have played a game less than Pirates.

Hunt must field goalkeeper Ricardo Goss in the remaining three matches. The club’s No 1 Darren Keet is deadlocked in contract negotiations and Hunt has been ordered to “consider the future of the club”.

“Darren hasn’t signed a new contract and his people and our people are talking. So, I’ve been told to do what’s best for the football club in a long-term. Darren has been and is our No 1.

But if he doesn’t want to stay, must I throw in Goss next year?”





The Star

Like us on Facebook