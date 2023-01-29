Hunt: Lack of game intelligence contributing to poor standard of SA football

Cape Town — Gavin Hunt, one of South Africa's most successful coaches, says there is a lack of game intelligence in SA football, and it is contributing to poor playing standards. Hunt's assessment comes a few days after the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) showed that the world rating for SA’s Premiership had plummeted from 31 (2021) to 53 in 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hunt was sharing his thoughts on television in a post-match interview after SuperSport United's clash against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. The clash also marked a contest between two former Kaizer Chiefs coaches, Swallows' Ernst Middendorp and SuperSport's Hunt. Middendorp, the German mentor, was pleased to come away with a point following the 0-0 draw, but a crestfallen Hunt said his team should have won, given their plethora of scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half. He explained the lack of goals was a general problem in SA and went on to add that a lack of game intelligence may be at the heart of the problem. At the professional level, players need to be equipped with qualities such as a sense of awareness, anticipation, quick thinking and vision.

Players need to deal with the tactical complexity of football and when they have that ability to, they will make smart decisions on the pitch. Players are also required to make smart decisions quickly. Most teams in SA do not have players who are lavishly blessed with natural talent to act instinctively with telling impact, especially strikers in front of goal. Mamelodi Sundowns are a case in point. They have far and away the best players in the league, starting with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to striker Peter Shalulile.

Story continues below Advertisement

They have dominated almost every match they have played this season, but after 20 matches they have an aggregate of 38 goals which is a scoring rate of fewer than two goals per match. This is a poor return for a star-studded team that is headed for a sixth consecutive league title . This might also be the reason why Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena admitted that he did not enjoy their match against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, even though his team won. The team is playing nowhere near their full potential, and often when they perform poorly, they still manage to win. This lack of game intelligence has also produced a generation of players who are not as attractive to leagues abroad. Presently SA does not have players of the calibre of Shaun Bartlett, Aaron Mokoena, Steven Pienaar, Benni McCarthy, Quinton Fortune, Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has occasionally spoken about the poor quality of SA football and many have not taken too kindly to his blunt assessment. Many Premiership clubs in SA live a relative hand-to-mouth existence. Consequently, there is very little development and when players come through the academy ranks, they are sold at the earliest opportunity to supplement the club's income. Perhaps Broos' much-vaunted idea of meeting with club coaches regularly to discuss playing strategies and player development will be a starting point to raise the standard in the domestic area.

@Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport * The views expressed are not necessarily the views of IOL or Independent Media.