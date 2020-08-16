Hunt laments Wits for not taking chances against Orlando Pirates

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his team should have got all three points against Orlando Pirates but instead the game ended in a goalless draw. The draw means the Buccaneers stay in third spot on the log for now, two points ahead of SuperSport United who play Bloemfonten Celtic today. Pirates were imposing in parts of the game, which saw Wits playing a defensive role but didn’t manage to convert that in chances. The Soweto giants had an opportunity to take the lead via Vincent Pule but his attempt found the side netting. Before the break it was then the turn of Wits to have some goalmouth action, midfielder Haashim Domingo was in a perfect position to finally break the deadlock while the Pirates defence was ball watching but Domingo's effort sailed wastefully wide of the target.

Soon after the restart Domingo looked to finally have scored the opener but was denied by the woodwork. Wits continued to put pressure on Pirates but weren’t able to make it count.

Wits coach Hunt believes his team should have come away with a win.

“We should have won this game, for sure. It’s the same story as the previous game. We need to take our chances. We have a game on Tuesday and we have to focus on that now,” Hunt was quoted on the PSL Twitter account.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer also felt his team should got more than just a draw.

“The performance was good, the player they want (to) win, we have chances and this is what it you want as a coach but sure, you need or you want three points but in the moment we have not (no) the luck,“ said Zinnbauer