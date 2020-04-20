Hunt: Making champions out of nothing at all

DURBAN - Four PSL titles, an Absa Cup, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 title and Telkom Knockout trophy provide all the evidence needed to prove the majestic success Wits’ master tactician Gavin Hunt has enjoyed in his glittering career. Believe it or not, but all of his accomplishments have been achieved with teams that boast limited budgets and player-buying power. His maiden triumph in the PSL was acquired during his tenure with Moroka Swallows when they swept past Manning Rangers 3-1 to be crowned ABSA Cup winners in 2004. And ever since then, Hunt has become accustomed to success. After his departure from the Dube Birds in 2007, he joined SuperSport United. That’s where he rose to dizzying heights of victory and fame. His stay with Matsatsantsa yielded four trophies - including his lone Nedbank Cup title - but what was remarkable for Hunt was winning three league titles on the trot. He has continued his raise in South African football while at the Clever Boys. Hunt opened up about his achievements with so-called modest team in Mzansi this past week.

All of Gavin Hunt's accomplishments have been achieved with teams that boast limited budgets and player-buying power. Photo: BackpagePix

“Organisation, get the right players in, work with the right people from the top down to the bottom,” Hunt said.

“It doesn’t always start with me. It is from the top to the bottom. Coaching in the field and getting them organised, playing a certain way and doing certain things. Like I said, it is not only me. It is from top to bottom. Management and CEOs all that,” Hunt said about the secret behind his accomplishments.

Pitso Mosimane laid the foundation during his tenure with SuperSport by turning them into Cup specialists. The meticulous Hunt then propelled SuperSport to even greater heights when he took over the coaching reins at the club. He turned SuperSport into a formidable force. Surprisingly, achieving league title glory with SuperSport doesn’t rank as the best amongst the multitude of Hunt’s accomplishments.

“Winning the (NFD) league with Seven Stars rates as the best moment in my coaching career,” Hunt revealed, who helped promote Seven Stars to the top flight back in 1998.





The Mercury

