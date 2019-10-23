DURBAN – The South African Football Association (Safa) opted to appoint Molefi Ntseki as the new Bafana coach after the resignation of Stuart Baxter soon after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt this year.
Hunt has enjoyed a trophy-laden coaching career and he is currently in charge of Bidvest Wits.
Under his leadership, Wits have become a formidable force in the South African landscape, the Clever Boys winning their first league championship through his guidance.
The only missing puzzle in Hunt’s CV is the Bafana job that has eluded him for the past decade.
After the 2010 World Cup, it was a two-horse race between Hunt and Pitso Mosimane for the country’s plum coaching post.