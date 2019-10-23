Hunt not bothered by Bafana snub, wishes Ntseki well









Gavin Hunt says he wishes Molefi Ntseki the best while he is focusing on doing the business with Wits. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix DURBAN – The South African Football Association (Safa) opted to appoint Molefi Ntseki as the new Bafana coach after the resignation of Stuart Baxter soon after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt this year. Hunt has enjoyed a trophy-laden coaching career and he is currently in charge of Bidvest Wits. Under his leadership, Wits have become a formidable force in the South African landscape, the Clever Boys winning their first league championship through his guidance. The only missing puzzle in Hunt’s CV is the Bafana job that has eluded him for the past decade. After the 2010 World Cup, it was a two-horse race between Hunt and Pitso Mosimane for the country’s plum coaching post.

Hunt came off second best to Mosimane at the time.

Gavin Hunt and Rhulani Mokwena following their Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in September. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

Speaking with the media, Hunt was clearly over the fact that he missed out on the Bafana job again.

“Aargh, I don’t want go there, hey. I wish Molefi well. He has got off to a great start. I wish him well. I don’t know how many games, I must have done thousand games now. I’ve been going since 1981 (So, I have no reason to be dejected about missing out on Bafana job). So, Ja, I will tell you a few stories,” Hunt.

The 55-year-old has numerous trophies under his belt. He is one of the most accomplished football coaches in South Africa. During his tenure with SuperSport United, he won the league title on three successive seasons and also captured the Nedbank Cup.

Wits are no longer pushovers under his regime. They have now became a formidable force. Since taking over the reins for Wits in 2013, Hunt has delivered three trophies (the league, Telkom Knockout and the MTN8).

But they have endured turbulent times in knockout competitions so far this season. They have already missed out on the MTN8 and the TKO.

“I’m not impressed. I was brought to the club to win trophies. I’ve won every trophy since I’ve been here. So I want to win the league and I want to win every trophy. Every coach is the same but you need ammunition,” Hunt said.

He and his troops have to fight it out in the Nedbank Cup and the Absa Premiership to stand any chance of lifting something this season.

Ntseki, meanwhile, has a massive test coming up when his team face Ghana in a Africa Cup of Nations qualification game next month.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook