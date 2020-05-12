Hunt: Sundowns are going to rule transfer market

MULTIPLE title-winning coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t believe any team will outmuscle Mamelodi Sundowns in the upcoming transfer window. Hunt is currently steering the ship at Wits, where their strategy is signing quality players on free transfers. But with the coronavirus ravaging South Africa’s economy, Hunt predicts difficult times for PSL clubs who harbour ambitions of beefing up their squads for next season and the future beyond that. “Big problem, big problem,” said Hunt about the close season transfer window. “It is very difficult for a club like us to operate in the local market. We have to try and get one or two foreigners in, which doesn’t always work out. You are not going to get foreign players.

“They will not be allowed to come in easily. We are going to struggle for permits.

“It will be a problem to get foreign players. We have to look within and look at our squad.”

Hunt has turned the Clever Boys into a formidable force since he took over the coaching reins in 2013.

“The age of our team is not too bad. It is not too old. It is not an ageing team. It’s got a little bit of mileage on it, a year or two. We will look at our young players. That’s pretty much it,” he added.

Sundowns have dominated the transfer window for the past two decades in SA, signing some of the best talent that is available. The Brazilians aren’t afraid to break the bank and get what they want to acquire. The club pays competitive salaries under the ownership of billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

“I don’t know what will happen with Kaizer Chiefs,” Hunt said.

“The ban has to come into effect. They aren’t going to be able to sign players.

“Sundowns, obviously, they can buy the market. They can buy anybody. I don’t think there will be a lot of foreign players coming into the country.

“Clubs won’t release their players easily. If that player is worth R2million and you pay R8million, then they will let him go. Who’s going to pay R10million for a player? There’s only one team that can do that.”

It is not yet clear when the PSL season will resume. Talks behind the scenes are ongoing between the PSL and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. In the most likely scenario, all remaining matches may be played in Gauteng behind closed doors.

The PSL will meet with Safa today to map the way forward.

