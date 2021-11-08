’I am greedy when it comes to goals’: Manqoba Mngqithi demands more from Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban - Despite being in dominating form and most recently thrashing Marumo Gallants 4-0 in the DSTV Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi wants even more from his troops. “I am greedy when it comes to goals and we are a few behind our target for this stage of the league campaign,” said Mngqithi.

Sundowns remain on top of the standings with five points separating them from second place surprise package Stellenbosch FC and having won eight out of their nine league fixtures to date. They have yet to concede in the league this season and have now also played 22 away league games without conceding defeat, having beaten Kaizer Chiefs record of 21 which was set between January and December 2005. Sundowns have also set the record for successive clean sheets to 11, beating the previous record of 10 which was held by the now-defunct Bidvest Wits. Meanwhile, Mngqithi also hailed the heroics of Neo Maema. The attacking midfielder has been in top form recently and won a second consecutive man of the match award following his performance against Gallants.

“In Neo Maema, we know what he is capable of. What is more encouraging for us is when a young player like Neo presents himself as a player that has got a goal in him, a player that has assists. He is a player that improves his goalscoring, that improves his assists and that is what we want with players that are offensive players because it’s easy in South Africa to have an offensive player that does not take many shots at goal, that does not have an assist and that can’t put in a cross but is highly-respected,” said Mngqithi. The 25-year-old Maema joined Masandawana from the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic prior to the start of the season. He has proven to be one of the best signings ahead of this season so far along with Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly who returned to South Africa following a four-year spell in France with Montpellier. “Maema is a player with goals, with a cross that dribbles with a clinical pass and those are very important qualities,” added Mngqithi.