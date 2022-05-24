‘I am not satisfied’: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile wants to hunt down Collins Mbesuma’s record

Cape Town - “I am not satisfied.” This was the warning from Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace striker Peter Shalulile to Premiership defenders next season. Shalulile struck his 23rd goal of the season in Sundowns’ 3-2 victory over Royal AM in the club’s final league game at the Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.

He unfortunately, though, fell two goals shy of tying the all-time single season goalscoring record of 25 held by Zambia’s Collins Mbesuma for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 season. The Sundowns squad certainly tried their best to create opportunities for their Namibian hit-man during the game, but it was not to be. “It’s just unlucky. He tried to pass it hard but it’s just unlucky. At the end of the day things happen for reasons. Maybe next year I will score more goals,” Shalulile said.

“I just want to say thank you to the support staff, my teammates and all the spectators that supported me. I am grateful.” Shalulile hit a purple patch at the beginning of April when he struck two successive hat-tricks against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC. He believes if he can start next season in such a rich vein of form then he will definitely be on target to hunt down Mbesuma’s record.

“I am not satisfied. I am going to keep on fighting. I am going to pass the 25/26 goal mark. That’s what champions do,” he said. ALSO READ: Royal AM not giving up on CAF spot despite loss to Sundowns “They set new targets for next year. Set targets every opportunity you get to play.”

Royal AM coach John Maduka, meanwhile, has not given up hope of his team qualifying for the CAF Champions League despite the defeat. The match at the Chatsworth Stadium was a rearranged fixture after it was postponed from Saturday due to the heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal region over the weekend. Maduka’s charges produced a late rally after going behind 3-0 on the hour mark, but the two goals late in the second half from Victor Letsoalo and Mokete Mogaila were not enough to snatch a point.

Royal AM therefore remain on 46 points – three behind second-placed Cape Town City – heading into their final league match of the season against Orlando Pirates. ‘Thwili Thwahla’ require only a victory over Pirates to overtake City as they have a superior goal difference. “We still have a chance. It won’t be easy because it’s another difficult team but we have another chance,” Maduka said. “We must start the game well to finish strong.” ALSO READ: It would be amazing to finish in the top four, says Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker

The Premiership rookies are starting to show signs that their first season in the top flight is taking its toll with Maduka forced to shuffle his players around, especially in defence, to account for injuries. However, he remains proud that his team continues to show great courage and character until the bitter end. “We were playing against a team of this high caliber. They are a quality team. They will punish you,” he said.

“We have a problem. But I can’t fault the players though. We are playing midfielders in defence because of the injuries we have. They are trying. “You have to be well-balanced because teams like this will punish you if you’re not. It’s not easy going down 3-0 but they fought hard and never gave up.” Sundowns are next in action when they face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night.