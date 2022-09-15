I came to Sundowns to win trophies, says Sundowns’ Marcelo Allende

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns have shown they are not afraid to open their chequebook to bolster their already all-powerful squad, but the addition of Chilean international Marcelo Allende set an entirely new benchmark for South African football. Allende (23) was highly sought after around the world with the skilful midfielder having previously had two spells with English Premiership giants Arsenal.

Sundowns had to dig deep into their vast coffers and fork out close to R51-million to secure the South American star's services. However, it was still surprising that the Allende opted for a move to Africa when a possible transfer from his homeland to Europe was on the cards. "Sundowns is the best team in Africa. I want to win trophies and that is why I came here," Allende, who has already scored two goals in five appearances, told to the media on Thursday at Chloorkop.

Allende also went further by detailing his time at the Emirates Stadium in London and his ambitions at Sundowns now that he has arrived at the treble-winning South African champions. "Obviously when I was there, as much as I trained with Arsenal, but I never actually played a single game with them and that is something that happened in my career," he said. "With the decision to come this side its difficult to differentiate between Arsenal and Sundowns because we all know that the Premier League has high intensity and speed.

"It helps me this side because we know globally African players are among the fastest, they are talented. So, by being here, I can actually take my game to the next level." Sundowns hope that in bringing Allende to Chloorkop that he provides the missing spark that will drive the Brazilians to CAF Champions League glory this season. Since being crowned continental champions in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane, Sundowns have not been able to scale those heady heights again.

The best performance since has been a semi-final loss in 2018/19 followed by three quarter-final defeats, with last season's shock loss to Angolan outfit Petro Atletico being particularly galling. The Motsepe-family owned club has therefore left no stone unturned to fulfill their continental ambitions and have seemingly not stopped with Allende's acquisition. Bafana Bafana and Cape Town City left-back Terrence Mashego seems set to return to his hometown of Mamelodi on a lucrative contract.

The Citizens star has only just returned from a lengthy injury, but is destined to swap Cape Town for the nation's capital after flying up to pen a four-year deal. Mashego was left out of Cape Town City's Champions League preliminary first-round first leg match day squad last week against AS Otoho and will not travel with City to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the second leg on Sunday in Brazzaville. @ZaahierAdams