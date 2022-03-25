’I feel privileged to have been able to make history with this club,’ says Benni after AmaZulu sacking

Durban — AmaZulu confirmed that they have parted ways with Benni McCarthy. The news came amidst Usuthu being in ninth in the Premiership and struggling to build upon their good performances from last season. “AmaZulu and Benni McCarthy have mutually agreed to terminate their relationship with immediate effect,” said a statement released by the Durban based club.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: AmaZulu set to part ways with Benni McCarthy after CAF Champions League exit McCarthy was initially appointed as Usuthu coach in November 2020, succeeding former interim coach Ayanda Dlamini. He made history last season, leading the club to a second-place finish and earning them qualification to the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history. However, Usuthu’s performances did clearly decline this season as they are struggling to achieve Chairman Sandile Zungu’s mandate of a top four finish and one trophy. They are out of all domestic competitions and virtually the CAF Champions League.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy’s 10 best quotes during his time in charge of AmaZulu McCarthy thanked AmaZulu for the time spent with them. “I would like to thank the players and the fans for their support since I’ve joined AmaZulu. I feel privileged to have been able to make history with this club by taking them from the relegation zone to an unprecedented second-place position in the League last season and then taking the Club to the group stages of the Champions League this year for the first time, beating multiple CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe along the way. I wish the Club all the best going forward as they build on this success,” said McCarthy.

Story continues below Advertisment