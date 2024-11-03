‘I take full responsibility,’ says Nasreddine Nabi after Mamelodi Sundowns crush Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says his charges were not good enough during Saturday’s 4-0 Carling Knockout Cup drubbing at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi were behind as soon as the 11th minute, and never got themselves in the game as Sundowns ran the show in what was an emphatic statement from the kings of South African football.

By half time, Sundowns had already raced to a 3-0 lead, and when captain on the day Ignacio Miguel was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence, it was game over for Nabi’s men. Sundowns bag two quick goals to sit pretty at FNB Stadium ⚽⚽



Prior to the game, Nabi wanted the club’s fans to lower their expectations, and the result at the FNB Stadium was proof that he knew what he was talking about. Speaking to the media immediately after the game, Nabi admitted that his players were not good enough on the day. “But, the responsibility is mine as a coach. I’m going to take full responsibility for today’s game because I don’t want to criticise my players in front of the media.