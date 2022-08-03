‘I thought MaMkhize would defend me,’ says Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi

Durban — Trouble seems to be brewing in the Royal AM camp after club CEO Sinky Mnisi held a press conference to address the ongoing apparent internal squabbles that surround the club ahead of the new season. Speaking on his personal account at the Premier Hotel at OR Tambo International on Wednesday morning, Mnisi revealed his disappointment at the club’s inability to address a number of negative issues that were associated with his name.

“I gave the club a chance to answer to the allegations laid against me in the media and despite knowing that all of these allegations were untrue, they did not move to stop the circulation of such rumours and allowed for my reputation to be tarnished,” he expressed. Sinky Mnisi has placed himself on special leave? 🙈 pic.twitter.com/r89VAmFvFx — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 3, 2022

“In particular the president (Shauwn Mkhize) because some publications called her the source of the allegations against me and she appeared at various platforms where the question of my suspension was directed at her and she did not categorically deny that allegation.” When asked about his reasons behind holding a press conference on his personal account he responded: “For the public information, I thought it would be good for me to put the truth on the table for everyone to judge for themselves.” Thwihli Thwahla’s pre-season preparations have been eventful with numerous departures and arrivals, the most significant being the formation of a trio of coaches to head up the technical team.

Prior to his recent absence, Mnisi and the club appointed the experienced Khabo Zondo as the club’s new head coach following the departure of John Maduka, but later added Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela and Abram Nteo as co-coaches. The newly formed technical team will want to keep their players away from the tumultuous boardrooms conflicts with the start of the new DStv Premiership season just a few days away. @SmisoMsomi16

