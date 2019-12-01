CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs teenager Njabulo Blom has revealed that his biggest dream is to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The versatile 19-year-old who can play in the middle of the park and in defence, has put in some eye-catching performances for the Soweto giants this season, and started in the back three alongside Daniel Cardoso and Yagan Sasman during their Telkom Knockout defeat to Maritzburg United last weekend.
While Blom targets winning the PSL title for the Naturena club, he also revealed that turning out for a big club like Los Blancos was something he wanted to achieve.
“I have big dreams and what I want to achieve now in life is to be the first South African player to play for a big team like Real Madrid in Spain,” the youngster was quoted by Phakaaathi on Sunday.
“That is my biggest wish and I am confident that it can happen. I work very hard every day at training because I really want to see my dreams materialising,” he said.