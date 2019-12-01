'I want to play for Real Madrid,' says Kaizer Chiefs youngster









Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom says he wants to play for Real Madrid one day. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs teenager Njabulo Blom has revealed that his biggest dream is to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid. The versatile 19-year-old who can play in the middle of the park and in defence, has put in some eye-catching performances for the Soweto giants this season, and started in the back three alongside Daniel Cardoso and Yagan Sasman during their Telkom Knockout defeat to Maritzburg United last weekend. While Blom targets winning the PSL title for the Naturena club, he also revealed that turning out for a big club like Los Blancos was something he wanted to achieve. “I have big dreams and what I want to achieve now in life is to be the first South African player to play for a big team like Real Madrid in Spain,” the youngster was quoted by Phakaaathi on Sunday. “That is my biggest wish and I am confident that it can happen. I work very hard every day at training because I really want to see my dreams materialising,” he said.

“But I know that anything is possible as long as I believe and make sure that I play and work hard to get there.

He also highlighted his ambition to win some silverware for his current club.

“It’s disappointing for a big team to be going throughout the whole season without winning a trophy. It’s nor really nice because a lot of people love Chiefs and they want to see the team doing well. I am just glad that we have been able to pick ourselves up from last season.

Ernst Middendorp’s men have made a good start to the season, and find themselves sitting pretty at the top of the table with a ten point lead over second place SuperSport United.

IOL Sport