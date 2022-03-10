’I want to play for trophies,’ says Marumo Gallants’ Dan Malesela after beating Orlando Pirates

Durban — Dan 'Dance' Malesela has been one of the most impactful figures in the league since his arrival at Marumo Gallants this season. The former Chippa United and TS Galaxy boss is one of a few South African coaches that are aligned with a very distinct style of play.

His Total Football approach in which he sets up his teams has been often criticised for not yielding the results at his previous stints with Chippa and TS Galaxy, however the last five months have belonged to him and his Gallants side. ALSO READ: Recent Bafana call up Bandile Shandu has been a breath of fresh air for Orlando Pirates Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have collected 20 out of a possible 30 points since Malesela's arrival, they have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and currently lay in 10th in the DStv Premiership, just four points behind fourth placed Orlando Pirates.

Malesela's appointment was dubbed a ’relegation rescue act’ with his team languishing in the relegation zone in early November. His hopes of saving the newly established club have manifested into a fight for a top four place and a potential Nedbank Cup triumph, a trophy he's won before, with then National First Division side TS Galaxy. ALSO READ: Season is not over for Orlando Pirates, we still have the Caf Confederation cup - coach Fadlu Davids

Malesela spoke to Supersport TV after his side dumped Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup via a penalty shootout and revealed his plans for the club moving forward. "I want you to play for things, you must play for pride, you must play for trophies, there must be something to show for at the end of the season," he expressed. "If you play a season and you don’t win anything, there’s nothing to show? It’s a waste of a season. You want to be number 13? You will be number 13 everytime."

