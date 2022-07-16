‘I wanted to stay at Orlando Pirates’, says loanee Boitumelo Radiopane

Durban - Orlando Pirates teenage sensation Boitumelo Radiopane has had a remarkable 2021/2022 campaign in the colours of the Buccaneers in the DStv Diski Challenge. The Sebokeng born youngster finished the season with an impressive 23 goals, earning himself both the DDC Top Goal Scorer and Player of the Year accolades.

Radiopane has reportedly attracted interest from suitors within the DStv Premiership however his parent club Pirates has opted to send him to Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs in an attempt to 'toughen him up' and facilitate his transition from the reserve league to the top flight. The 19-year-old has revealed that even though his wish was to remain at Pirates for the season ahead, an in-depth deliberation between he and his new representatives concluded that a move to Shaun Bartlett's Spurs side was the best way to go. "I wanted to stay at Pirates for the upcoming season but obviously with everything that's happened now I can't but I'll always be grateful for everything the club is doing for me," he said.

When quizzed about his new partnership with ProSport International and what it means for his career, 'The Radio-Man' expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to be managed by African super agent Mike Makaab. "I'm very happy to be working with Mike Makaab, he's a former Pirates coach and an experienced man so it was his decision for me to join Spurs and I'm happy about it." The Sea Rubbers decision to loan out Radiopane amassed a mixed reception amongst the club's supporters with some feeling that an opportunity to impress the newly appointed Jose Riveiro was the right way to go for a club in reconstruction.

Names like Percy Tau, Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela are just a few of the names that spring to mind when one considers the kind of impact exposure to that level of aggression can have on a player's growth. Radiopane's wonderful work at club level has not gone unnoticed and has led to him earning his debut at senior national team level against Mozambique at the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup. His first senior team appearances lasted 65 minutes before being withdrawn after having little impact in the game. Radiopane has already identified features of his game that he feels needs polishing if he is to progress accordingly.

