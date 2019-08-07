Kearyn Baccus hopes to play in his birth town of Durban for Kaizer Chiefs against Black Leopards. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – While he feels that he didn’t perform to the best of his ability, Durban-born Australian Kearyn Baccus said it was a “great feeling” to make his debut for Kaizer Chiefs in the 3-2 victory over Highlands Park at the weekend. Baccus provided the assist for Lebogang Manyama to score the first goal of the match at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

He whipped in a cross for Manyama to slot home with a fine header to make it 1-0 to Chiefs in the fifth minute of a pulsating match.

“It was a great feeling to make a start for the team,” said Baccus. “I am glad to be part of this massive team. I am always ready at any time when required to play.

“It was good to see so many Kaizer Chiefs supporters in and around the stadium. The supporters turned up in big numbers, which is a boost for the season.

“The stadium was packed, and the spectators were loud and cheering us on. I was very happy to make my debut.”

Baccus, though, didn’t want to get carried away with his performance.

“I didn’t perform as I wanted to, though. The pitch was very difficult to play on. Also, we were caught off guard by their long balls,” he said.

“But it was good to get a win and start the season with three points.”

Baccus was born in Durban, but his family moved to Australia when he was eight.

Chiefs are back in action on Saturday against Black Leopards, with Baccus adding: “Another win this weekend will be key. My family watched and were happy to see me playing for Chiefs.

“I wish to play in Durban. I will work hard. With more training and matches, I will get to my best.”

African News Agency (ANA)