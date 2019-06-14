“This is a special club, with good players and passionate supporters who love the team. It feels good to be part of the team and to take it into the future,” said Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen. Photo: BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – After saving his team, Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has deservedly rewarded Clinton Larsen with a new contract. The Port Elizabeth-based side announced on Thursday that Larsen’s contract has been extended for a period of two years.

The former Golden Arrows coach signed a six-months contract after replacing Joel Masutha at the beginning of the second half of the season following a poor start.

The Chilli Boys defeated and pushed Kaizer Chiefs out of the top eight in the last game to secure a place in the PSL.

Mpengesi thinks Larsen has proven himself to be the right man for his team. The club owner has congratulated the coach and hailed him as a great mentor – but gave him a strong mandate for next season.

“We want Clinton to consolidate on the progress we recorded towards the end of the last season, and also ensure that we never find ourselves in the relegation zone again.

“His new mandate is to ensure that the boys finish among the top eight in the upcoming season. Clinton is a valued member of the Chippa United family, and he has a good team to manage,” said Mpengesi.

Larsen has gladly accepted the new responsibility.

“This is a special club, with good players and passionate supporters who love the team. It feels good to be part of the team and to take it into the future.

“I thank the chairman for expressing confidence in me. I won’t disappoint.”

Chippa United are a team with great potential, but their progress is often hampered by Mpengesi, who is impatient with coaches when things don’t go well.

No new players have been announced yet, but the team are expected to be reinforced if a few key players, like Zitha Macheke, don’t renew their contracts.





