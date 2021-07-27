’I’m delighted to join a team I supported as a youngster,’ says Keagan Dolly on signing for Kaizer Chiefs

CAPE TOWN – New Kaizer Chiefs signing Keagan Dolley is hoping to recreate the glory days he shared with former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Khama Billiat now that they have been reunited at the Amakhosi. Dolley was unveiled along with Cole Alexander as Chiefs' latest additions to their squad on Tuesday.

The well-travelled Bafana Bafana winger has returned to South Africa from a five-year spell in France with Montpellier. But it was here in Mzansi that the Westbury-born star formed a deadly alliance with Billiat during their time together at Sundowns. The duo were hugely influential in the Brazilians winning the CAF Champions League title in 2016, and with Chiefs missing out at the final hurdle last season to Al Ahly, it is hoped that the duo can now bring the elusive continental star to Naturena. "We still quite close. We speak quite often myself and Khama. It is exciting times to play with them again. I always thought we had a good connection when we played together at Sundowns," he said.

Dolley has been handed the famous No 10 jersey worn previously by Chiefs legends such as John Shoes Moshoeu. He views it as an honour having grown up supporting the Amakhosi. "Since I was young my father introduced me to Kaizer Chiefs. We supported Kaizer Chiefs since the age of five. I would watch the likes of Shoes Moshoeu (May his soul rest in peace). I grew up watching Stanton Fredericks and Jabu Pule," he said. "I even used to dye my hair like Jabu Pule when I played for Westbury Arsenal. I know what the club is about and the mentality of the club. I am happy to be finally settled in and looking forward to starting my career with Chiefs."